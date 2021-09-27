Prince Kaybee says to not feature people who don't contribute music or lyrics

Local music producer Prince Kaybee weighed in on the matter of featured artists’ making a contribution when making a song together. The “Charlotte” hitmaker took to Twitter and shared that he feels when getting someone to feature on a song, they need to make some sort of contribution to it – whether it be lyrically or the music.

Especially when it comes to signing deals, the people on the song have to get paid since their name is on it. “Don’t feature artists that don’t contribute to the music composition or lyrics, people that are just there for aesthetics, now deals are coming in, and they must be paid because they are on the title of the song. It hurts,” he said. Don’t feature artists that don’t contribute to the music composition or lyrics, people that are just there for aesthetics💔, now deals are coming in and they must be paid because they are on the title of the song😭. It hurts😤 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 21, 2021 Earlier this month, Cassper Nyovest addressed claims by Boohle that he only wrote his verse on “Siyathandana”.

Appearing on the “Podcast and Chill: Celebrity Edition” on Channel O, Boohle sat down with controversial podcaster MacG, talking about topics, which included a tribute to Killer Kau and Mpura, the speculation around her song Mama with Josiah De Disciple and the composition of her hit song with Cassper, “Siyathandana”. Asked about the composition of the song – which has been under much scrutiny since many people felt the “Destiny” hitmaker felt more like a featured artist – she said that Cassper only wrote his verse. “He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there,” she said.