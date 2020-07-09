Prince Kaybee up for 4 nominations at SAMAs26, public vote opens

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Prince Kaybee is dominating the 26th South African Music Awards with four nominations. His hit tracks “Fetch Your Life”, featuring Msaki, and “Gugulethu”, featuring Afro Brothers, Indlovukazi and Supta, are both nominated for Record of the Year (ROTY) and Music Video of the Year (MVOTY). To date, he has the most nominations for #SAMA26, with dance music, hip hop with a sprinkling of amapiano, setting the tone this year. Trailing behind with three nominations is KO for his popular hit songs “Supa Dupa” vying for ROTY and MVOTY and “Say You Will" featuring Nandi Madida. The top 20 shortlists for the SAMA26 Record of the Year (ROTY) and Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) have been announced, with the public voting for their faves.

Dance music, hip hop with a sprinkling of amapiano set the tone for this year’s 26th South African Music Awards.

Coming in with two nominations respectively from the two categories are DJ Zinhle for “Umlilo” featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile, Holly Rey for “You”, AKA for “Jika” featuring Yanga Chief, “SMA” Nasty C featuring Rowlene, Lady Zamar for “This is Love”, TNS for “My Dali” featuring Indlovukazi and Black Motion for “Joy Joy” featuring Brenden Praise.

Two amapiano tracks "Labantwana Ama Uber” by Semi Tee feat. Miano, Kammu Dee and “Kokota” by Kaygee Daking and “Bizizi” featuring Killer Kau are up for a ROTY.

Other contenders for the ROTY include Black Coffee’s “Lalala” featuring Usher, Sun-El Musician’s “Into Ingawe” featuring Ami Faku, Blaq Diamond’s “Ibhanoyi”, Samthing Soweto’s “Akulaleki” featuring Sha Sha, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small; and Tshego’s “No Ties” featuring King Monada.

Also in the running over at MVOTY are “Baby Are You Coming” by Zero12Finest featuring Thamagnificent2, “Love You Tonight” by MFR Souls featuring Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Sha Sha, “Umahlalela” by Simmy, “Whipped” by Tellaman featuring Shekhinah and Nasty C.

“Ngwana Daddy” by DJ Sumbody featuring Kwesta, Thebe, Vettys and “Mai Zuzu” by TLT featuring Thabsie, “Koko” by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small featuring Mhaw Keys, “Khethile Khethile” by Kwesta featuring Makwa, Tshego AMG and Thee Legacy, and “Abantu” by Mobi Dixon featuring Samthing Soweto complete the MVOTY list.

"Congratulations to the nominees in both the ROTY and MVOTY categories. It is their exceptional artistry, passion for the craft and tenacity that has seen them rise to the top. In these two categories, the SAMA gives the viewer and fan of local music a voice to crown the winners.

"I trust that the music-loving public will make the most of the opportunity and make their choices known as we count down to what promises to be the biggest night in South African music under the circumstances the world finds itself," comments Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA.

To vote SMS the code of your preferred artist to 33444 or dial *120*273# or vote on MyMuze.com platform.

* Don't miss the SAMAs26 between August 3 to 7, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9.30 pm and via streaming on My Muze.