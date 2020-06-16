Pro Monate: 'Never be too cool for school'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DJ and producer Pro Monate (Itumeleng Mahlangu), who is well known for his breakout song, "Gigaba" says the "youth must never be too cool for school". The 26 year old entered the music scene in 2017 off the back of winning the nationwide Trace TV Amapiano Competition. He went on and dropped his first solo single, "Oshota Kabokae Kotlatse", however, it was his 2019 hit "Gigaba" featuring Versateez and Bongani Radebe that won over the people. Quickly becoming a genre to reckon with on the streets and in night clubs, Pro Monate captures the Amapiano genre well with a distinct piano groove, drum patterns and sax. He chatted to us about what Youth Day means to him. What does Youth Day mean for you as a young person?

This day is about remembering the blood shed by our youth standing together against the education system and more so the crucial role they played in shaping what is the new South African we have today.

What are some of the challenges facing Youth in the music industry today?

I think that youth live a life that is driven by the media and forget the core values of what makes a celebrity well deserved to be celebrated.

What advice can you offer young and upcoming artists?

The youth must never be too cool for school. Comparison is a thief of happiness, if you want to be happy compare your yesterday vs your present.

Who inspires you musically?

Thooly B, AKA and Areece

The industry is tough, how do you stay grounded and focused?

Intensive prayer and supplication to Jesus is my greatest weapon.

What is your biggest achievement yet?

Signing to Vth Season Audio and winning the first ever Trace Amapiano competition.