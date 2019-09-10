Dennis Masilo, aka Prxfnd. Picture: Supplied

Joburg’s Dennis Masilo, aka Prxfnd, was named South Africa’s hottest up-and-coming producer on Friday night at Kwa Ace in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.



This history in the making result comes just three months after premium cognac brand Rémy Martin partnered with award winning music star Riky Rick to search for South Africa’s next big beat maker.





“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being part of this game-changing competition,” says Riky Rick. “South Africa has some mad talent and having the chance to discover so many gifted music makers on this journey has been dope. But I’ve got to give it to my man Prxfnd, he blew us away and deserves the top spot, no question. I couldn’t be more proud!”





Prxfnd was up against three other finalists on Friday night, and judges Riky Rick and Master A Flat did not make it easy.





The pressure was on from the start as contestants played multiple beats during four rounds, in front of an energetic live audience.





Things really heated up in the final round as Prxfnd and runner-up Sptmbr Yngstr battled it out for the winner’s title. But it was Prxfund who pulled out all the stops, bringing a diverse mix of genres to the stage and demonstrating discernible music talent, which saw him secure the number one spot.





Riky Rick performing at the Rémy Producers SA grand finale. Picture: Supplied





Rémy Producers, which has taken the US by storm for five seasons, has now made a firm name for itself in South Africa, and everyone in music circles around the country are looking forward to its second season.





Speaking about the competition and plans for next year, Jerome Adonis, Rémy Martin Marketing Manager said, “Watching our dream become reality has been incredible, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome. We’d like to congratulate our amazing winner Prxfnd and also say thank you to all of those who took the time to enter, we were overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm. All I can say now is watch this space, we’ll be revealing more about season two soon.”





As the winner of Rémy Producers South Africa season one, Prxfnd walked away with a brand new Apple MacBook Air and the once in a lifetime and career making chance to collaborate on a track with Riky Rick.



