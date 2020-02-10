Queen of Bass AusTebza to launch new album at CT Jazz Fest









Bassist Tebogo “AusTebza” Sedumedi will be officially launching her new album titled “Motheo” at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ken Khutso Bassist Tebogo “AusTebza” Sedumedi will be officially launching her new album titled “Motheo” at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival on Saturday 28 March, where she will be performing to around 34 000 festinos. The new album is AusTebza’s second album and comes off the incredible success of her single “Going Home” and her subsequent full album titled “Make a Difference”. “The CTIJF is the perfect stage on which to launch my new album, and I can’t wait to share my hard work with my fans at the festival,” says AusTebza. Born in Krugersdorp, and raised between Mathopestad Boons and Mafikeng, Austebza fell in love with music at a young age. Her parents, who used to work at the Sun City resort, tell her of how she would perform for strangers. Her love for music drew her to enter many competitions and perform at school concerts until matric.

After school, AusTebza’s parents couldn’t afford to pay for her university fees and her bursary didn't cover her fees at Boston Media House – this prompted her to join the Mmabana Cultural Centre Music Department. She became a lead singer for one of the bands at the institution which planted the seed for her to start her own band, Deeva.

It was with the all-girl band, Deeva that AusTebza developed her love for bass, and they became so popular they became the late backing band for the late HHP.

Her perseverance and hard work at her craft, attracted some of the most established artists in the South African music industry, and ultimately started working with some of them.

Dubbed “The Groove Queen” by her peers and fans, she has performed and recorded with artists such as Nothende, Gang of Instrumentals, Rae, Laurie Levine, Kelly Khumalo, Maxhoba, Wanda Baloyi and Swazi Dlamini to mention a few. Her immense talent has also been spotted by various production teams and she has been part of the production of the South African Music Awards as well as the Channel O Awards, and also played her role as an instrumentalist on the TV productions of “The Respect Show with HHP” and “Afro Café” on SABC.

Her time in the limelight enabled her to pursue her solo career, during which she released her first album (“Make a Difference”) and has been touring through-out the country. She has also performed in Italy with The Liberation Project and a SADC tour powered by Pro Helvetia.

AusTebza will be lighting up the stage at Africa’s Grandest Gathering alongside some of the best local and international music icons, including Abdullah Ibrahim, Jonathan Butler – with special guest Candy Dulfer from the Netherlands, Kwetu Trio (featuring Aaron Rimbui, Herbie Tsoaeli and Ayanda Sikade), Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, MF Robots from the United Kingdom, and Nduduzo Makhathini.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) will take place on 27 and 28 March 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The Festival sets out to provide a platform to showcase emerging and established talent from the continent and further afield, explains Billy Domingo, CTIJF Festival Director.

“Over the last 20 years, we have shown the world that this festival is about more than just live music.The CTIJF is passionate about developing local talent and the 2020 CTIJF promises an unforgettable line-up of top local artists, alongside their international contemporaries,” he says.

* Come and experience this once-in-a-lifetime jazz spectacular. General access tickets for the 2020 festival are available at Computicket at R999 for a Weekend Pass and R649 for a Day Pass.

** CTIJF 2020 award-winning VIP hospitality packages are on sale now, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2 999 ex VAT. Contact Samantha Pienaar on 021 671 0506 or email [email protected] Alternatively visit www.capetownjazzfest.com/hospitality for more information.