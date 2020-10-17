Radio host Tholi B to release new amapiano single 'Lala (Love)'

Rofhiwa Bologo, best known as Tholi B is releasing a new amapiano single titled “Lala (Love)” across digital platforms on next Friday, October 23. Tholi B's burst into the music scene when he started at Mzansi’s number one youth radio station YFM as a presenter over a decade ago. Commenting on the single, Tholi B said: “Throughout the years, hosting prominent shows on commercial radio stations and heading content direction and sales, I have seen it all, heard it all. “With this project, I wanted to focus more on celebrating the amapiano movement which has dominated the airwaves and groove scene for a while now, and the ever-evolving house. Taking to Instagram this week, the star, gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the new single.

“Caution, caution this is not a drill.🔥🧯 My hit single is about to drop.🎶🕺🏾💃I've decided to give the people what they want,” shared Tholi B.

After leaving YFM, Tholi B joined 947, later Capricorn FM as the station manager where he was exposed to a variety of well-oiled radio station functions and responsible for both the on-air talent and the commercial viability of the shows on offer.

Not only did he succeed with the Limpopo-based radio station, but he also moved to its holding company developing crucial sales strategies for the holding company's radio properties.

“I wanted to add more value in the radio space, so I decided to expand beyond hosting. I’m glad it worked out,” he adds.

“Lala (Love)” will be available across streaming platforms on Friday, October 23.