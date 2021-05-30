Rapper N.Q speaks up against body-shaming in new single ‘Sexy Big Girl’

Hip hop artist N.Q shuts down body shamers with her new single titled “Sexy Big Girl”.

N.Q, real name Nqobile Nomfundo Magongo, says the song, “Sexy Big Girl”, which officially drops on Friday, May 28 is an anthem for fuller-figured women.

“I wrote this song for all my beautiful, gorgeous thick sisters. It’s for all the women who’ve had doors closed because of their size.

“The season of body-shaming is over. It’s time we were all loved and respected and treated right” says N.Q.

She adds: “’Sexy Big Girl’ is a song that celebrates my body, and reflects my victory of overcoming my body-shaming issues.”

N.Q says the issue of body shaming is a personal experience that started at home and continued through her childhood.

“Growing up, I was the tall, chubby, dark-skinned girl with bad acne ... who seemed a bit weird. I did the ‘weird stuff’, which I loved, including playing the guitar, singing during school assemblies and living in my own bubble.

“But when I started listening to society and following their ‘standards’ of what beauty is, I sunk into a whirlwind of self-doubt and I lost myself.”

She adds: “When I wrote ’Sexy Big Girl’, I’d been going through a season of self-realisation and self-love. It became my personal mission to love myself, be kind to myself and hence I decided to share it with the world.

“I realised that there are so many (women) like myself who need a kind reminder of how beautiful they are.”

As a body-positivity advocate, the Joburg-born star says the journey to self-love isn’t an easy one but it’s possible.

And she hopes that through ’Sexy Big Girl’, she reminds women and young girls to celebrate their bodies, different skin shades and unique features.

N.Q. Picture: Supplied

With musical influences that include Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Rapsody and Missy Elliot, N.Q says she discovered her passion for music at a young age.

“I started being highly active in performing arts as early as primary school. I got lead roles in school plays, excelled in my high school dance performances, guitar and poetry clubs.

“Poetry became my passion because it was something I used to express myself and that’s when I finally decided to write more and rap.

“However, it took me a long time to act on my music dream as I had no support from home and friends, as they did not believe in my dream, which affected my outlook.”

“Sexy Big Girl” is available on all major streaming platforms.