Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Rapper Rouge is focused on uplifting young artists

Rapper Rouge. Picture: Instagram

Rapper Rouge. Picture: Instagram

Published 21m ago

Share

Rouge, whose real name is Barbara-Jessica Deko Wedi, entered the rap scene when she was 19. A decade later, she’s a multiple award-winner signed with one of the best labels in the business, Warner Music South Africa (WMSA).

Her journey started when her friend convinced her that she had a voice for rap.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I didn't believe him, but he convinced me to try, and everything is history after that,” said Rouge.

A decade later and post pandemic, the “No Strings” hitmaker says it’s become difficult to manoeuvre around the changes for event protocol and even sound change.

“I'm still finding my footing as a completely new artist post Covid-19. Thankfully, I have an incredible family who keeps me grounded. And when I lose my way or lose motivation, they remind me of my purpose and we do a lot of praying,” she shared.

More on this

Motivated by American singer Lauryn Hill, the Pretoria-born rapper became the first rapper to win a South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for best micro-budget film in 2018.

She won a South African Music Award (Sama) just months later. Rouge trained in drama before becoming known as a muso.

Now the rapper is famous for her lyricism, sharp tracks and various collaborations.

Story continues below Advertisement

She’ll be celebrating Youth Day preparing for her music festival, which aims to uplift up-and-coming artists. She will divulge more information closer to the time.

Her advice for talented youngsters, “Take your time, take opportunities that make sense and just get through the noise.”

Related Topics:

SAMASAFTAsArtistsLive ConcertsYouth Day

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal