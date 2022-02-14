Raskells band and Somi channel the meaning of Valentine’s Day with new releases

Popular Afro pop Cape Town act, the Raskells band, is channelling all things romance this February with their latest music offering, “Third Love”. The music band, which was founded in 2019, dropped the single “Third Love” on all major digital platforms on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The new single comes off their latest album, “All I Have”. A video for the track, which was also released on the band’s YouTube channel earlier on Monday morning, was directed and filmed by Christoph and Nicole from Designer Kollektiv in the Netherlands. The video was shot in Bo-Kaap, Observatory and Woodbridge.

Armed with a fine art to blend music genres, the Raskells band consists of seven band members. On “Third Love” only three members’ voices feature on the hit single - band members Isaiah Munemo aka Kells, Simbarashe Chivhanga aka Simphill and Tinotenda Zandodha aka Slotah the chanter. For Raskells band member Isaiah Munemo, the song started out as a joke, when fellow band member and “Casanova”, Joe, finally found his true love.

“In May 2018 Joe met a fine lady from Birmingham, England who has a background from the Caribbean islands. From the first time the two met Joe described the love they shared as something that he never imagined and never saw coming,” he said. Munemo added: “Even with the circumstances of distance between the two love birds, their mutual understanding and relationship became strong and as a band we decided to take Joe's experience and portray it in the art of music.” Musician Somi also released a new single for the special day of love.

The internationally acclaimed Grammy-nominated vocalist released her new single, “Love Tastes Like Strawberries”, featuring two-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and vocalist Gregory Porter. The song is the third to be released from Somi’s fifth studio album, “Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba”, a deeply personal tribute to the legendary Miriam Makeba.