With amapiano making its mark across the dance floors of the country, DJ Dosline is one of the many artists on the decks that are responsible for making people dance.

Real name Takalani Mkansi, the DJ hails from Middleburg in Mpumalanga and has made a name for himself on the party scene after having worked alongside a variety of local artists such as DJ Fresh, Mahoota, Fistaz, Euphonik, Lulo Cafe and Black Coffee to name a few.





Catching up with DJ Dosline while he's on the road and in between gigs, he tells me that spinning the decks found him when he played his first gig in 2004.





"It was a 21st birthday party, of my father's friend and that's when I started playing. It was music that was at that time from cassettes, that was premixed,"he said.





In the 15-years that he has been keeping party-goers entertained, Dosline, as he's known on the streets, said his primary focus has been hustling and making sure that he builds a strong brand.





His albums, "Class is in Session" and "The First Dose" have been aimed at showcasing his knack for rhythm and groove, something that his latest single "Korobela" featuring amapiano vocalist Leehleza, proves yet again.





"'Korobela' is something that Leehleza and I worked on because we'd been saying we wanted to do something together. I sent him the beats, he said we should meet in studio, and when we got there, we jammed, had a vibe and from the atmosphere the song was born," he explained.





One of the things Dosline is reluctant to do is box himself into a genre. While his music exists in between kwaito and amapiano, he said he prefers to be called an entertainer, because he's all about giving the people what they want.





"With this song, it was just something that I wanted to do. Even when I created the beat, I called it kwaito flavoured because it's an amapiano beat that has that kwaito flavour. It was something that I felt like trying out at the time. I am more of an entertainer. I am a DJ that always goes with what people want to dance to, and what they want to hear. That's why even when I DJ my sets move from deep house to commercial, to tribal house to house and hip hop. So since amapiano is fast growing in SA, I decided to make a amapiano song," he said.





His motto as an artist is simple: "I am all about the fun. I like messing around with new sounds because I believe it builds you, tests your character and your versatility."





"Korobela" is available on all major streaming platforms.





