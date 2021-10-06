Reason's amapiano cypher leaves fans confused

Local rapper Reason aka Sizwe Alakine did an amapiano cypher recently on BET Africa and the result has tweeps confused. The “Ngiyak'thanda“ rapper recently made the shift from being a hip hop artist to joining the legion of amapiano artists in the country.

“But to go from being a voice of Hip-Hop and a Rap culture representative to purposely attending a cypher called ’Amapiano Hip-Hop Cypher’? How you letting them shit on the culture like that bruh? we being disrespected.“ Responded to the tweeps criticism of him doing the cypher Reason said: “Honestly, I didn’t know it would be called that. “But I also don’t understand why you would want to crucify ME for it being called that. I’m [email protected] I did what I’ve always done.

“Which is to rap on their cyphers. Don’t involve me in anything else. But the quality of rap. Honestly, I didn’t know it would be called that. But I also don’t understand why you would want to crucify ME for it being called that. I’m not @MTVBaseSouth. I did what I’ve always done. Which is to rap on their cyphers. Don’t involve me in anything else. But the quality of rap. https://t.co/IaNw3WGOMm — Sizwe Alakine (@ReasonHD) October 4, 2021 Earlier this year, Cassper Nyovest found it amusing seeing fellow hip hop stars shift lanes and join the amapiano wave. Taking to Twitter, one user mentioned how many rappers that were subtweeting Cassper about making amapiano music and can’t wait to see what they say about Reason's re-branding effort.