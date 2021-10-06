Reason's amapiano cypher leaves fans confused
Local rapper Reason aka Sizwe Alakine did an amapiano cypher recently on BET Africa and the result has tweeps confused.
The “Ngiyak'thanda“ rapper recently made the shift from being a hip hop artist to joining the legion of amapiano artists in the country.
Appearing on a cypher with Young Stunna and Buzzi Lee, he showed off his freestyling skills on an amapiano beat.
A clip from the cypher made its way to the Twitter streets and fans are a bit confused.
What TF is happening????? https://t.co/EGlfy77Uwx— Keys🏳️🌈 (@KeaKeyss) October 3, 2021
Damn💔 https://t.co/tR8pW6rnto— Lover boy 🐩 (@IcyboyAya) October 3, 2021
Serves him right for being a serial cheater ❤️ https://t.co/W5jGfO8KGE— Moe Suttle (@moe_suttle) October 3, 2021
😭 cima this nonsense right now ! https://t.co/910tfmfIh4— 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖑𝖌𝖎𝖔 (@uGiovannii) October 3, 2021
What is this? 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Zg1g9ppc3c— Frank Lucas. (@mhlomhle_duku) October 3, 2021
One user wasn’t offended by the rapper’s music but wasn’t happy about him doing the ''Amapiano Hip-Hop“ cypher and said: ”I don’t mind the fact that @ReasonHD has switched to piano.
“But to go from being a voice of Hip-Hop and a Rap culture representative to purposely attending a cypher called ’Amapiano Hip-Hop Cypher’? How you letting them shit on the culture like that bruh? we being disrespected.“
Responded to the tweeps criticism of him doing the cypher Reason said: “Honestly, I didn’t know it would be called that.
“But I also don’t understand why you would want to crucify ME for it being called that. I’m [email protected] I did what I’ve always done.
“Which is to rap on their cyphers. Don’t involve me in anything else. But the quality of rap.
Honestly, I didn’t know it would be called that. But I also don’t understand why you would want to crucify ME for it being called that. I’m not @MTVBaseSouth. I did what I’ve always done. Which is to rap on their cyphers. Don’t involve me in anything else. But the quality of rap. https://t.co/IaNw3WGOMm— Sizwe Alakine (@ReasonHD) October 4, 2021
Earlier this year, Cassper Nyovest found it amusing seeing fellow hip hop stars shift lanes and join the amapiano wave.
Taking to Twitter, one user mentioned how many rappers that were subtweeting Cassper about making amapiano music and can’t wait to see what they say about Reason's re-branding effort.
Cassper quote tweeted the user’s post and said: “They aren't gonna say s**t. It's not what you're doing, it's who is doing it.
“The truth is I am the pulse. I am soo connected 2 da culture that I can't set a foot wrong.
“They always criticise in the beginning but they always follow. It don't matter no more doe, it's adapt or die” (sic).