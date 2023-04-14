Record label rings the alarm on artist scam: ‘No artist is solicited to pay a fee to join Vth Season’

South African record label Vth Season have released a statement clearing the air on alleged scammers attempting to exploit up-and-coming artists to pay a fee to join the label by exploiting the name of the reputable label co-founder Raphael Benza.
Vth Season is home to a host of popular urban artists, including multi award-winning afropop star, Ami Faku.
The label was also home to the late “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker AKA and frequent Drake collaborator Tresor.
“We have been made aware of falsified emails claiming to be from Vth Season asking recipients to pay a fee to join the Vth Season Label,” the label said. “We would like to make everybody aware that these emails are a scam.”
“This is not our way of working and no artist is solicited to pay a fee to join Vth Season. We urge everyone to check the email address. If the domain of the email is not @vthseason.com, please do not reply to it and report that email address.”
“Vth Season as a creative music agency with a track record of more than 15 years, does not have the process of making anyone pay to join the label.”
The label’s social media pages said: “Please note: we refute these claims. No artist will be asked to pay to be part of Vth Season – Music Talent and Content Management Agency.”
The statement included a screenshot of a purported scam from the email address [email protected] It said: “Hello my name is Raphael Benza. I handle all business proposals and inquires for Vth Season Records as the EVP & head of A&R. Our A&R reviewed over all your music content and we definitely think you have potential reach the next level of your career!”
It went on to offer a marketing, distribution and publishing deal for the artist inquiry on the label’s services. It also said: “We offer special services with our deal such from graphics designs to professional materials.”
“This will help improve your overall brand value working with a distinguished international label. There is a small fee of R500 for this to take place which will state the offer was unsolicited. We are located in 41 Wierda Rd, Wierda Valley, 2196, Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa.”