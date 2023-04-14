Record label rings the alarm on artist scam: ‘No artist is solicited to pay a fee to join Vth Season’

South African record label Vth Season have released a statement clearing the air on alleged scammers attempting to exploit up-and-coming artists to pay a fee to join the label by exploiting the name of the reputable label co-founder Raphael Benza. Vth Season is home to a host of popular urban artists, including multi award-winning afropop star, Ami Faku.

The label was also home to the late “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker AKA and frequent Drake collaborator Tresor. Khuli Chana, Ninel Musson and AKA. Picture: Instagram “We have been made aware of falsified emails claiming to be from Vth Season asking recipients to pay a fee to join the Vth Season Label,” the label said. “We would like to make everybody aware that these emails are a scam.” “This is not our way of working and no artist is solicited to pay a fee to join Vth Season. We urge everyone to check the email address. If the domain of the email is not @vthseason.com, please do not reply to it and report that email address.”

“Vth Season as a creative music agency with a track record of more than 15 years, does not have the process of making anyone pay to join the label.” The label’s social media pages said: “Please note: we refute these claims. No artist will be asked to pay to be part of Vth Season – Music Talent and Content Management Agency.” The statement included a screenshot of a purported scam from the email address [email protected] It said: “Hello my name is Raphael Benza. I handle all business proposals and inquires for Vth Season Records as the EVP & head of A&R. Our A&R reviewed over all your music content and we definitely think you have potential reach the next level of your career!”