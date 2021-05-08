Rising star Gabrielle de Gama details own bullying experience in new music video

Singer, actress, dancer and model Gabrielle de Gama has released visuals of her debut hit single “Nasty”.

The song track shines the spotlight on issues around bullying – particularly cyberbullying.

A victim of bullying, the 14-year-old star says she wants to share her story in a way that most people can relate to – through song and now visually, through her music video.

“My music video is intended to give an example of the school environment while being bullied.

“At school, I have always felt different and never fitted in. We have scenes in the classroom, bathroom and school hallway, which are all places I have been bullied before,” says the star.

In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment, the Grade 9 learner explains that she was bullied from a very young age and the bullying resumed in 2020.

“My bullying started from Grade 4 when I moved to a new school. It then resurfaced when I started high school,” revealed the youngster.

She continued: “It started as a result of my Instagram posts, mostly because the new high school children didn’t understand my journey in music and my upcoming trip to the International Modelling and Talent convention in America in July this year.

“I had also never met them because of lockdown level 5, so the entire scenario was online.

“In my song, the message I would like to get across is that being nasty is toxic and could be a tragic act.

“We need to do more to stop it. We should all stick together instead of isolating one another; we need to help each other get through this poignant time in history."

Gabrielle says she wants children across the globe to walk away with a feeling of hope and courage after listening to her music.