Rising star Luke de Agrela encourages self care in debut EP ‘Unzipped’

In the midst of the global pandemic, an alarming number of deaths and the feeling of uncertainty for the future, there is plenty of anxiety going around. And people tend to neglect themselves while attempting to help everyone else around them. In his latest catchy pop single “Sleep When I’m Dead,” rising star Luke de Agrela is reminding folk to be good to themselves. “Sleep When I'm Dead is about giving too much of yourself to other people to the point where you forget about yourself, ” says the youngster. He adds: “In these uncertain times, it’s easy to lose yourself while you’re trying to assist others. I just want to encourage everyone to continue to be kind to others, but remember to be kind to yourself, too.”

“Sleep When I'm Dead,” is the first release of de Agrela’s upcoming debut EP titled “Unzipped,” which is set to drop on Friday, April 23.

The Joburg-born star developed the love for pop music and culture from a young age.

“I have always been into music. I've been singing since I was a toddler. But it wasn't until a couple of years later that I started to realise my passion for music.

“So, I went to school to study sound engineering and music production. And that’s how learnt to produce my own music,” says the star.

His ability to write, produce and engineer has helped him create music that is completely authentic to who he is.

From his experiences with relationships and people, to questioning our existence, no subject matter is off-limits to the young muso.

He describes his sound as a fusion of electronic pop and thick R&B harmonies.

His musical influences include Britney and the Backstreet Boys and Destiny’s Child.

On the local front, de Agrela says he draws his inspiration from Shekhinah.

“I think Shekhinah’s music has a similar vibe to mine. And I love the voice and I've seen her perform live, she's awesome. So I connect with her. And I would like to do a collabo with her, in future.”

“Sleep When I’m Dead” is available on all major streaming platforms.

“Unzipped” officially drops on Friday, April 23.