Rising star Siphelele Miya wants to touch people’s souls through his music. His debut single 'Umuhle Jesu' drops this Friday, February 1, on iTunes and all digital platforms. The 21-year-old, contemporary gospel artist hails from the hills of Shakaville in KwaDukuza in KZN. Miya discovered his passion for music at the age of 12 while singing in a church choir. At the peak of his teenage years, he co-founded an acapella group called, 'Amanxusa', which also was a well-received music group in his home town.

Miya, who has shared stage with some of Mzansi's gosepl stars Thina Zungu; Dumi Mkokstad; Mkhululi Bhebhe; Londiwe Ka Masondo and Ntokozo Mbambo chatted to IOL about his musical journey.

You are 21-years-old, you could have chosen any genre, hip hop, RnB, Afro Soul but you did you choose contemporary gospel, why?

I grew up in a God-fearing home where church on Sundays was standard. I fell in love with the music, it resonated with me, and I knew from an early age that this is what I was born to do. I sing from a real and deep place, I pray that my voice brings healing to the listener. We all need a bit of that, and this is my assignment.

You release an EP titled, ‘From My Heart’ in 2017 right? How did that come around? Who did you work with on the EP and how was it received?

Amanxusa was formed in 2012 when I was still in High School. I formed it with the intention of building a platform for the youth to grow their talent in music, and to show off our gifts. There came a point when I realised that I had to venture out to unchartered territory, and trust God to be with me in that journey, and now here I am. The group still exists and is growing strong, it is well known in our town of Stanger and the surrounding areas.

Your first single, Umuhle Jesu is dropping tomorrow, what message would you like your fans especially young people to take from the song.

Believe in yourself! Don't doubt that voice inside of you that insists that you're meant for greater heights. That little voice is God's gift to you - don't quieten it. Even in the face of the spirit of rejection, soldier on! God's got you covered. There is nothing that you need that isn't already inside of you.

Miya says he releasing his album in August.

"I'm excited about it, and I know that people will thoroughly enjoy listening to the message it carries. God is at work, and it is beautiful to watch."

