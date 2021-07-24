Rising star Tome pays moving tribute to late brother in new song ‘Conquer’

Conrad Muller has finally realised his lifelong dream of becoming a singer with the release of his debut single “Conquer”. In the song “Conquer”, Muller pays a moving tribute to his late brother Daniel who passed away from cancer in October last year.

Muller says the song also helped him deal with his brother’s death. “I had watched my brother deteriorate and not once did he ever ask ‘why me?’ He just quietly got on with what he had to do and through his silent strength, he conquered his own humanity and mortality,” reveals Muller. “Conquer may seem dark at first but there is a strong underlying sense of determination and a conviction to overcome in the song. For me, the song represents how my brother approached his certain death.

“There must have been days where he did not want to continue, where everything was just too much to consider. Yet he did continue, he managed to overcome his own fears and he conquered his disease even though it took his life,” adds Muller. The star says it was Daniel who encouraged him to pursue music. “Daniel told me I was wasting my talent,” recalls Muller.

This conversation had remained with him, even “haunted” him at times, until he made the decision to record “Conquer” under the moniker Tome. “A Tome is a large book, often a scholarly one. Much of what I write is based on my life and experiences. It made sense to me to use Tome as I am ‘writing’ my musical book and putting it onto ‘paper’ explains Muller. Though he grew up in a musical family Muller held back, while he found every excuse in the book to avoid pursuing his dream in music.

“Life just always seemed too complicated,” admits Muller. He adds: “It may have taken a long time for me to take the leap but here I am.” Muller describes his sound as a blend of folk and rock, with musical influences that include RIVVRS, Radiohead, David Grey, Chris Stapleton, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Placebo.

“I am comfortable in this sort of mix and believe that that is where I can produce my best work.” Conquer, which was originally written by RIVVRS and Tome teamed up with Neil Benjamin and Lynne Poulsen Blamire to produce the track. “The minute I heard this song, it just seemed like a huge left-field challenge – it fits no current radio formats. However, it’s a challenge that has proved if one breakthrough, the song can be huge.”