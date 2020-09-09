RJ Benjamin: My ultimate SA Music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to pick their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, music producer, vocal coach, and musical director RJ Benjamin is firmly entrenched in the SA music scene.

Benjamin, who is a keynote speaker at Music Exchange 2020 being held from 10 to 20 September, has been at the top of the charts with his anthemic hit Change The World and has worked on various music related reality shows including Idols SA, Clash Of The Choirs SA and The Voice SA.

Most recently his work in the SA music scene includes vocal production for iscathamiya group Thee Legacy, Chantal Stanfield and Sho Madjozi of John Cena fame, as well as producing the DHL Stormers and Friends Project in March 2020.