Robin Pieters and Craig Lucas’ singing surprise

Robin Pieters surprised fans when he launched his brand-new single at the Radisson Red Hotel rooftop on Wednesday night. The singer had been teasing his fans for a month now, telling them he would reveal something special. People bought tickets to his “Because of You” show, which was live-streamed for those who could not get into the Waterfront hotel venue. And the crowd went crazy when none other than Craig Lucas joined him on stage to perform a duet of their new track, also titled “Because of You”. A video of the song was also unveiled on the night.

Robin says “Because of You” is dedicated to mothers raising their kids without fathers.

The tune will be for sale on digital platforms in November, but you can pre-order it on iTunes.

The 30-year-old star says he had to keep the secret since January when he first teamed up with singers Craig and Tima Reece to pen the single dedicated to his mother who passed away when he was 17.

Robin kept his followers on social media guessing for months, and said some people even speculated he had tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

“People assumed I was getting married because I used the caption ‘because of you’ a lot in the last month and those words can mean different things, maybe I’m dedicating it to my partner, followers, not that I’m denying I’m not gonna get married soon,” he laughs.

Robin told the Daily Voice that the song is a message of encouragement to single moms.

“My mother raised me alone, we also had a tough time when she got caught up in an abusive relationship and we spent most of my childhood on the run just so she could protect me,” he says.

“My mother died due to cancer when I was 17. This is for my mother and every other mother doing it alone.”

The music video was filmed last week at Llandudno Beach and Rhodes Memorial.

