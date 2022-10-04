Roiii praises K.O for changing his life

Music artist Roiii’s life seems to be on the rise since he signed with Skhanda World. The “La Vida Loca“ hitmaker recently took to Twitter to praise rapper K.O for giving him the opportunity that helped him change his life.

He wrote: “From the moment K.O signed me my life has been an escalation! 💯 – debut with kwesta – debut single with the Foca – follow up single La Vida (undeniable) – debut EP with Cassper and Emtee. “@MrCashtime humbly and publicly wanna appreciate ya big dawg!🫡🐐 – living out my dreams.” From the moment K.O signed me my life has been an escalation! 💯



-debut EP with Cassper and Emtee @MrCashtime humbly and publicly wanna appreciate ya big dawg!🫡🐐 - living out my dreams. — Roiii (@1Roiii_) September 30, 2022 The 21-year-old Motswako rapper was signed to the Shanda World record label in September 2020 by label boss K.O, who is big on adding young artists to his list, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world.

He has since made a visible impact in the music industry and has collaborated with rappers Cassper Nyovest, Emtee and Kwesta, among others. Watch video K.O has achieved mega success with his newly released single, “Sete”, featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. Despite their different sounds, the three artists come together beautifully in “Sete”.

Watch video Commenting on the “Sete” music video on YouTube, fans were pleased to see that unlike many music videos, “Sete” featured “no drugs, alcohol and no showing off”, just talent. Thomas Sichalwe wrote: “No nakedness, no drugs, no witchcraft just pure talent 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

Thangambi Rudzani said: “I can't get over how everyone's verse is so flawless & how the guys are just having fun 🔥🔥 can't stop watching this.” The video, which premiered just over a month ago, has been streamed almost 7 million times, with the first 3 million streams in just two weeks. The track is also listed at the No 2 spot on YouTube’s trending music list.