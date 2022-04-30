Rouge announces exciting global deal sign

South African rapper Rouge has announced a new global deal with Warner Music South Africa (WMSA). Taking to Instagram on Friday, the “No Strings” hitmaker shared the exciting news with her over 300K followers.

Story continues below Advertisment

She also revealed that she will be dropping more music. “I’m proud to finally announce that I have joined the Warner Music SA Global family. I already feel like I have an active team, who are a part of the new Rouge era”. “I believe with the backing of the right team; my eyes can now be focused on the world. People have been waiting for the music and it’s coming, with twice the punch,” said Rouge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouge 🇨🇩🇿🇦 (@rouge_rapper) Garth Brown, creative lead at WMSA, said she is delighted to welcome Rouge to the Warner family. “Rouge carries the aura of a star. She walks into any room and effortlessly becomes the centrepiece,” Brown adds. “We believe that there is so much more that she has to offer that hasn’t been tapped into. This new chapter embodies a bold and edgy Rouge, who is unapologetic about her superstardom.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We as WMSA are excited to walk the next chapter with the undeniably talented star.” With five awards and seven nominations, under her belt, Rouge is ready to ready to make global waves. In 2020, Rogue release a singe “Senzeni Na,” in collaboration with Amanda Black to address the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Senzeni Na” is a well-known South African struggle song that our heroes utilised as a war cry during the apartheid era and, in 2020, Rouge and Amanda were able to redefine this golden oldie by owning it and inspiring anyone who will listen to this new inspirational Mzansi anthem. “Growing up the youngest of four girls, it never dawned on me that I was growing up in a country where to be a woman was to be at constant risk,” said Rouge. Other artists that are signed with WMSA include South African singer and songwriter Zahara, Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz and SA’s electro hop music duo Locnville.