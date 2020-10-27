Rowlene talks about her new single 'Stop' and upcoming debut album '11:11'

South African artist Rowlene is claiming her spot in the music scene with her unmatched vocal prowess, distinct tone and fearless persona. The singer/songwriter recently released a new single titled “Stop” from her upcoming album, “11:11” which is set to release on November 11. The Tall Racks Records artist has been working hard on her craft and has collaborated with music game changes like Nasty C, who also recently released his album, “Zulu Man With Some Power”. The sultry Cape Town artist said that she felt music should speak for itself. “It’s been a long time coming and we are finally here. I wanted my album to be a compilation of a playlist that I could listen to as well as the next person and so the process to curate the songs was meticulous and diligent,” said the 23- year old.

Her new single, “Stop” is about understanding one’s purpose and role and how indispensable you may be.

In the song, she uses a cellphone charger as a metaphor of reference.

“I’m tired of being a power source and I’m left empty and seeing how it affects me. It’s a feel good song.

“You have to understand your self-worth and act on it. You’re your own biggest resource. The universe will return the frequencies you send out,” said Rolene.

The “Curtain Call” singer counts on her emotionally textured voice to deliver the meaning with impact.

“Music is so delicate and open to interpretation, but the emotions I evoke will be felt,”she said.

Some of her other singles include “Danger”, “Sunday Morning” featuring Manana and “Hypnotise” featuring Nonso Amad.

“Stop” can be streamed on all digital platforms.