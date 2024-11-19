RubyGold celebrates her heritage with new EP 'Mix Masala’

South African singing sensation RubyGold (real name Carla Mariza Claasen) has fused her Griqua and Portuguese heritage for her upcoming EP, “Mix Masala”. She has this week already released two songs, “Filha da Lolita” and “Burning Fire”, from her musical offering.

She seeks to radiate a message of strength, resilience and self-discovery through the songs. They also carry a personal message as “Filha da Lolita”, which translates from Portuguese to “Lolita’s child”, is a tribute to her late mother, Aurora Lolita Mendoza. “The song reflects RubyGold’s journey of healing and self-discovery following her mother’s untimely passing when she was just six years old due to domestic violence,” a statement explained.

“In this song, she honours her mother’s spirit and legacy, celebrating the strength passed down through generations and also standing with the victims of GBV.” RubyGold added: “This song is my way of reclaiming my roots and affirming that my mother’s legacy lives on within me, grounding me as I navigate life’s challenges.” Meanwhile, “Burning Fire” embodies the fierce determination and the transformative spirit of a phoenix rising from the ashes.

With electrifying energy and empowering lyrics, the song explores themes of resilience and rebirth as it invites listeners to channel their inner strength and overcome obstacles. “This song celebrates the fire within us all,” the singer added. “It’s about embracing challenges as opportunities to become the best version of ourselves.”

RubyGold’s EP, which is set to be released next year, will take her fans on a journey of cultural fusion. This is as she showcases her Griqua heritage from her father’s side with her late Mozambican mother’s Portuguese influence. “This amapiano-inspired EP brings together lush sounds and diverse genres, capturing RubyGold’s identity,” the statement added.