SA amapiano acts to take to the stage at Afro Nation in Portugal

The line-up for one of the biggest afrobeats festivals, Afro Nation 2022, has been revealed and some of South Africa’s top acts have been added to the line-up. The international afro beats music festival is set to take place at the start of July in Portugal.

When Major League DJs said, amapiano to the world, they clearly meant serious business. This past December, amapiano artists were flooded in Ghana for the first amapiano festival to take place in the country and now they are headed to Portugal. The DJs are among the local talent that will set the Afro Nation stage alight.

Over the past year, they have been touring across the borders of Africa and other parts of the world bringing the infectious sound to the world. #BreezyOnTheBeach 🇵🇹

Major League will also be joined by amapiano heavy weights, Focalistic, Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa and DBN Gogo. "Adiwele" hitmaker Young Stunna will also be performing at the festival.

The DJ who took “Adiwele” to new heights, viral sensation Uncle Waffles, will also be spinning the decks at Afro Nation. Since blowing up on the DJ scene, Uncle Waffles has become hot property with back-to-back gigs in and around the country. The festival will also feature afro beats hitmakers Tems, Rema, Ruger, Patoranking and Naira Money.