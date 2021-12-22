SA amapiano artists flood into Ghana for the festive season

On Sunday, Garage Lounge in Accra, Ghana hosted the first Amapiano Festival to take place in the country. The festival played host to some of the biggest amapiano acts from South Africa, including the likes of Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo, Mr JazziQ and Uncle Waffles.

@khawula_musa tweeted: “Uncle Waffles live Amapiano Festival in Ghana”. Uncle Waffles live Amapiano Festival in Ghana pic.twitter.com/0QCdpdkAWo — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) December 20, 2021 David Mensah, the festival's ambassador, spoke with My Joy Online to laud the genre’s growth in the country. “Amapiano music is growing and the first festival in Ghana dedicated to this genre is bringing a dance party of a lifetime with the Amapiano Festival."

Other acts like Major League DJz, Uncle Vinny and amapiano duo Felo Le Tee also joined in on the fun at Accra’s Bondai Restaurant and Bar last night for another amapiano-themed show. This year has seen the South African genre blossom and explode across the continent to rival Afrobeats as the most popular genre in Africa. Co-signs from the three biggest Afrobeats stars in the world (Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy) has played a major role in this expansion as they've opened up the genre to their millions of fans.

Burna Boy and Wizkid featured on amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small's single Sponono late last year, while Davido has been part of two amapiano songs with Focalistic: “Ke Star Remix” and “Champion Sound”. But as amapiano rules the Ghananian nightlife this December, some in the country have bemoaned the lack of variety and local talent on the line-ups. One tourist, @gyaigyimii, said he didn't travel all the way to Ghana just to hear amapiano music every night.