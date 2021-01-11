SA and Canada collab for South African Music Week

The South African entertainment industry takes another spin as it introduces the South African Music Week (SAMW), a new annual cross-border collaborative event that will take place on January 26- 28.

Drawing inspiration from the world-respected Canadian Music Week, SAMW will see South Africa and Canada come together to explore ways in which to maximise how music, technology and business are converging and to forge a new path for success for all musicians.

Themed ‘Music in the 4IR’, the event comprises three days of online panel discussions, a virtual expo, music performances, B2B networking and an industry Hall of Honours event.

Acts who will be performing include Afronaut, Anada Trap Story, Andyboi, Bongani “Mahlathini” Zanazo, Jay Popular, Mahlathini, Kayla, Sean Trimz, Nono Nkoane, Automatic, Khanyo, Hanco, Tarryn Lamb, Thuto, Sofaya and New Hero.

Founder and CEO of SAMW, Michael Moeti, said: “We are excited to write a new chapter for the South African music industry by bringing the world to our doorstep, using the digital age to unearth emerging talent and plugging it into a global audience.