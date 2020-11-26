SA Black Twitter dissatisfied with will.I.am's 'apology' to DJ Lag over song drama

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning producer and musician will.I.am has publicly apologised for his role in this weeks drama surrounding South Africa’s DJ Lag and Megan Ryte over the song, “Culture“. Following the backlash on social media, will.i.am took to social media to apologise. In an Instagram video he posted, he said that Megan was not to blame. “I’m here to clear up the situation between the song ‘Culture’ and ‘Ice Drop’ by DJ Lag. First I want to take the time to apologise to Megan Ryte from the bottom of my heart. Megan, I am truly sorry for putting you in this situation”, he said. The musician went on to say that he needed everyone to know that Megan does not deserve the hate being thrown at her.

“Megan didn’t do anything wrong. The person who is at fault is myself. When the song was turned in I turned in the credit information to Megan and I obviously got the credit information wrong”, he said.

The “Heartbreaker” hitmaker said that when he realised he got the information wrong and wanted to fix it, it was too late.

“I apologise to DJ Lag. You are an awesome producer, you have an amazing future ahead of you and I’m so sorry for getting the information wrong”, he ended the video by saying.

However, South Africans aren’t happy his apology, with some calling him a liar and claiming that the apology was directed tone deaf and not directed at the right person.

How you apologize to HER and not the creator of the beat!?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 please 2020 end now https://t.co/UdmakIMklN — Dixon Cider (@Nelly4Sho) November 26, 2020

Did you have permission to use the song. Yes or no you autotuned dingbat https://t.co/BtaXfzwweq — Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) November 26, 2020

i know a liar when i see one. you in particular have been accused of ripping off songs for YEARS. now you’re going to learn. — Lelo (@lelowhatsgood) November 26, 2020

We need this apology in $$ to DJ Lag. https://t.co/JXP2IWXiKn — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) November 26, 2020

This is a nonsensical 'explanation'. You start this message apologising to Megan? You should apologise to DJ Lag. No one is 'throwing hate' at Megan. She's being asked to account for this colossal mess up. Also, what does shouting out DJ Lag do for his bank account. https://t.co/5QAj0zXvis — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) November 26, 2020

@RealDJLag he is not apologising to you, only the person he got in trouble for getting caught. Take no prisoners, abakhokhe. https://t.co/7EUu4mkFJP — 🐻☔ (@__iGuy) November 26, 2020

This apology is condescending and tone deaf. You did not take any sort of accountability instead you spun it out to be a frivolous credit issue when you guys blatantly plagiarised someone else’s song. https://t.co/pCfVOl2mvz — StarGyal 💫 (@beauteabyzee) November 26, 2020

On Wednesday, the Hot97 DJ was called out for stealing DJ Lag’s beat from his song “Ice Drop” on her new song “Culture” featuring will.I.am and A$AP Ferg this week.

Megan dropped the song last week Friday and this week South African Black Twitter noticed that “Culture” sounded familiar.

In the video for the song, Megan is seen mixing the song with the Black Eyed Peas member and the “Plain Jane” rapper in black and white on several buildings and cars performing the song.