will.I.am and DJ Lag. Picture: Instagram
SA Black Twitter dissatisfied with will.I.am's 'apology' to DJ Lag over song drama

Time of article published 1h ago

Award-winning producer and musician will.I.am has publicly apologised for his role in this weeks drama surrounding South Africa’s DJ Lag and Megan Ryte over the song, “Culture“.

Following the backlash on social media, will.i.am took to social media to apologise.

In an Instagram video he posted, he said that Megan was not to blame.

“I’m here to clear up the situation between the song ‘Culture’ and ‘Ice Drop’ by DJ Lag. First I want to take the time to apologise to Megan Ryte from the bottom of my heart. Megan, I am truly sorry for putting you in this situation”, he said.

The musician went on to say that he needed everyone to know that Megan does not deserve the hate being thrown at her.

“Megan didn’t do anything wrong. The person who is at fault is myself. When the song was turned in I turned in the credit information to Megan and I obviously got the credit information wrong”, he said.

The “Heartbreaker” hitmaker said that when he realised he got the information wrong and wanted to fix it, it was too late.

“I apologise to DJ Lag. You are an awesome producer, you have an amazing future ahead of you and I’m so sorry for getting the information wrong”, he ended the video by saying.

However, South Africans aren’t happy his apology, with some calling him a liar and claiming that the apology was directed tone deaf and not directed at the right person.

On Wednesday, the Hot97 DJ was called out for stealing DJ Lag’s beat from his song “Ice Drop” on her new song “Culture” featuring will.I.am and A$AP Ferg this week.

Megan dropped the song last week Friday and this week South African Black Twitter noticed that “Culture” sounded familiar.

In the video for the song, Megan is seen mixing the song with the Black Eyed Peas member and the “Plain Jane” rapper in black and white on several buildings and cars performing the song.

