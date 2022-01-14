SA gents shake their hips away as they do the ‘Umlando Challenge’

It may be a new year but that doesn’t mean viral challenges are a thing of the past. There is a new challenge taking over the social media streets. The “Umlando Challenge” has all the boys shaking their hips, and the ladies are loving it.

The viral dance challenge sees social media users dancing along to an unreleased amapiano song called “Umlando” by Toss, 9Umba and Mdoova. This #UmlandoChallenge.



I never thought I would be so happy to see men gyrating on this land ! pic.twitter.com/qe5y0cDbNX — Lisa Bonnet ☀️ (@Basetsana_Pule) January 11, 2022 The challenge first began on TikTok which has become a popular place for viral videos and new music. TikTok has changed the way hits are made, how music is promoted, and how the world discovers music.

Local musical export amapiano is popular on the platform, so it's no surprise that the “Umlando Challenge” has gone viral. A good yanos song and a great dance move – sounds like the perfect combination. Videos of social media users participating in the “Umlando Challenge” have trended on Twitter.

The video that sparked the challenge sees a man dressed in black jeans, topless and wearing a bucket hat, move his hips sideways as he dances to the song in various locations. Asenzini uMlando😂🤌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/6xq6lPEQJe — #UmlandoChallenge (@indabakabani) January 5, 2022 The original video is so captivating that it has been viewed 1.3 million times on Twitter. The men who are taking part in the challenge are proving that hips don't lie.