SA newcomer Thato Saul achieves the highest new entry on Spotify’s Top Artists chart

It's been just under two weeks since the newcomer released his debut album, “Life Is Gangsta”, and shot up not just the trends list, but the local music charts too.

A day after release, the project surpassed Future's “I Never Liked You”, Kendrick Lamar's “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” and Post Malone's “Twelve Carat Toothache” to land on the top spot of Apple Music's local album charts.

“Number one hip hop album in South Africa. Been a hustler since day one. I've never been signed to anything till this day, its all off the muscle. Thank you all for the support.”

On Monday, Spotify unveiled the new entries to its Spotify Charts for the week, and Thato Saul was the highest new entry on Top Artists South Africa at #78.