Wednesday, June 22, 2022

SA newcomer Thato Saul achieves the highest new entry on Spotify’s Top Artists chart

Thato Saul. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Thato Saul is the latest rapper making major moves on the local hip hop scene.

It's been just under two weeks since the newcomer released his debut album, “Life Is Gangsta”, and shot up not just the trends list, but the local music charts too.

A day after release, the project surpassed Future's “I Never Liked You”, Kendrick Lamar's “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” and Post Malone's “Twelve Carat Toothache” to land on the top spot of Apple Music's local album charts.

“Number one hip hop album in South Africa. Been a hustler since day one. I've never been signed to anything till this day, its all off the muscle. Thank you all for the support.”

On Monday, Spotify unveiled the new entries to its Spotify Charts for the week, and Thato Saul was the highest new entry on Top Artists South Africa at #78.

His single, “Modimo Ohla Pheli”, is currently #1 on Local Pulse Pretoria.

“Jocelyn Flores” by the late XXXTENTACION was the biggest climber on Top Songs South Africa, up 73 spots to #119.

Elsewhere, amapiano hitmaker Kabza De Small has the most placements on Top Songs Pretoria, with the infectious “Khusela” featuring Msaki the highest at #11.

Interestingly, “Ctrl” by SZA has been on Top Albums South Africa the longest, having maintained the position for 83 consecutive weeks.

Here are some of the other major chart placements on this week’s Spotify Charts.

Top 5 artists on Spotify Charts this week:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Kabza De Small

The Weeknd

BTS

Top 5 albums in South Africa on Spotify Charts this week

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar

“Proof” by BTS

“Harry's House” by Harry Styles

“Look at me: The Album” by XXXTENTACION

Twelve Carat Toothache by Post Malone

Top 5 tracks in South Africa on Spotify Charts this week

“Sofa Silahlane” by Wanitwa Mos, Master KG, Lowsheen, Nkosazana Daughter

“Wait For You” (featuring Drake & Tems) by Future

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

“Tanzania” by Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, Sino Msolo, BoiBizza

