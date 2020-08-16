SAMA winner Bongo Riot opens up about financial woes amid Covid-19 outbreak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SAMA winner Bongo Riot on keeping financial afloat during this Covid-19 lockdown. This year has been great so far for reggae and dancehall musician, Bongo Riot, who has much to celebrate despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongo Riot, whose real name is Mphikheli Zungu, walked away with the coveted Best Reggae Album for “True Stories” at the recently-held virtual South African Music Awards. Bongo Riot was also nominated for Best Male Artist and Album of the Year. Reflecting on his big moment, the muso revealed: “I can’t explain the feeling...I was overwhelmed. It felt great that finally, Reggae has found it rightful recognition in the South African music industry.”

He continued: “You will remember that Lucky Dube was among the first people who used to rock the jam-packed stadium back in the day, now Cassper Nyovest has followed suit, making filling stadium fashionable.

“I believe it's reggae time and the people need it, especially during these challenging times. People need the healing that is reggae music.”

The muso, who recently took on a job as a miner, says he is honoured to have his talent and body of work finally recognised.

A former Gang of Instrumental band member, he had to mute his mic over two years ago and get a regular job due to financial constraints.

“I took the job at the mines in order to financially compensate for my music career and fulfil my family responsibilities,” he added.

The Kwa-Thema-born muso says, while music remains his first love, he will continue to work at the mines.

“I have made a resolution to continue working at the mine, taking into consideration that my musical creativity has improved million times because I don’t worry anymore about how I fulfil my family responsibilities or not having highly paying bookings. I’m in a better state of mind now.”

In spite of the challenges Bongo Riot says he will never give up on his music. He is currently working on new music, an EP which he hopes to release by the end of the year.

When asked about how other artists can survive the current challenges, he said: "I would urge the Minister of Arts and Culture to increase the spread of Covid-19 relief funds to all artists and also to channel funds into the reggae dancehall industry."

Bongo Riot shot to fame when he joined the 90’s award-winning band Gang Of Instrumentals, alongside Mandla N and Tumi Masemola.

He also featured in Teargas hit single, "Champions," a song that took South Africa by storm, around 2008.

He was later crowned 'Mzansi's Finest" after he won a Castle Lager nationwide battle rap competition.

The award-winning album “True Stories” is available on all major streaming platforms and music stores, nationwide.