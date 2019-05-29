Picture: SAMA/Instagram

While all eyes will be on the SAMA trophy as the most coveted item at SAMA25 this weekend, the goodie bag comes a very close second. The Green House in Sun City will be a sight to behold on Friday and Saturday as local celebrities and stars line up to collect the coveted SAMA25 goodie bags. Valued at a knockout R17 000 each, it’s packed with nifty gadgets, trendy fashion pieces, must-have accessories and the coolest beverages.

Sought-after luxury cosmetic brands Africology and Botanical contributed to the bag with their latest products, as well as fashion labels Guess, Converse, Falke, Pringle, Palladium and Unknown Union.

Activewear brand K-Way and Urban Art provide fashionable garments. Alcoholic labels Haig Club and Jin Gin ensure that the recipients are never parched.

Accessories to add spark to any wardrobe come from Pandora. Memories will be immortalised thanks to the sleek Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera with film.

To finish off their looks Ray Ban hands over cool eyewear while Eden Perfumes add a sophisticated scent.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi lauded the goodie bag, “This is a big deal, especially at this time when the economic climate is so difficult. We thank our generous sponsors for their contributions. It shows how much value they place on the SAMA and the talent that will be on display this week.”

“A celebration of the stature of SAMA25 deserves to leave behind sweet memories, and you cannot do better than the fab goodie bag being given out to participants,’’ said Shuping Sebolecwe, spokesperson for the sponsors – the North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs (CATA). ''Well done to the SAMA25 for bagging such an incredible collection.''

The goodie bag includes

Africology Cosmetic

Aromadough Stressballs

Botanical Eye Rescue Gel

Converse cross body bag

Eden Perfumes

Falke viscose blend socks

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera with film

Guess Classic Logo T-shirt, Guess Seductive eau de toilette, Guess mock neck top

Haig Club Clubman Pocket Scotch

Jin Gin orange, rooibos and honey

K-Way Voyager 65L luggage bag

K-Way men’s Drake down jacket and K-Way women’s Swan down jacket

Miss Black footwear

Urban Art footwear

Nestle Bar One Peanut mini bag

Nicci rose gold goodie bag

Pandora pink headphones pendant charm and Pandora Love SA charm

Palladium legion branded headwear

Pringle of Scotland menswear

Ray-Ban eyewear

Red Bull energy drink

SOHO champagne luxury candle

Unknown Union Basotho blanket hat

Color Club





* The 25th edition of the SAMAs will be held at the Sun City resort on 31 May and 1 June.

The total value of the bags that will be handed out to presenters and performers is R2.2 million.