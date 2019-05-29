While all eyes will be on the SAMA trophy as the most coveted item at SAMA25 this weekend, the goodie bag comes a very close second. The Green House in Sun City will be a sight to behold on Friday and Saturday as local celebrities and stars line up to collect the coveted SAMA25 goodie bags.
Valued at a knockout R17 000 each, it’s packed with nifty gadgets, trendy fashion pieces, must-have accessories and the coolest beverages.
Sought-after luxury cosmetic brands Africology and Botanical contributed to the bag with their latest products, as well as fashion labels Guess, Converse, Falke, Pringle, Palladium and Unknown Union.
Activewear brand K-Way and Urban Art provide fashionable garments. Alcoholic labels Haig Club and Jin Gin ensure that the recipients are never parched.
Accessories to add spark to any wardrobe come from Pandora. Memories will be immortalised thanks to the sleek Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera with film.
To finish off their looks Ray Ban hands over cool eyewear while Eden Perfumes add a sophisticated scent.
RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi lauded the goodie bag, “This is a big deal, especially at this time when the economic climate is so difficult. We thank our generous sponsors for their contributions. It shows how much value they place on the SAMA and the talent that will be on display this week.”
“A celebration of the stature of SAMA25 deserves to leave behind sweet memories, and you cannot do better than the fab goodie bag being given out to participants,’’ said Shuping Sebolecwe, spokesperson for the sponsors – the North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs (CATA). ''Well done to the SAMA25 for bagging such an incredible collection.''
The goodie bag includes
-
Africology Cosmetic
-
Aromadough Stressballs
-
Botanical Eye Rescue Gel
-
Converse cross body bag
-
Eden Perfumes
-
Falke viscose blend socks
-
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera with film
-
Guess Classic Logo T-shirt, Guess Seductive eau de toilette, Guess mock neck top
-
Haig Club Clubman Pocket Scotch
-
Jin Gin orange, rooibos and honey
-
K-Way Voyager 65L luggage bag
-
K-Way men’s Drake down jacket and K-Way women’s Swan down jacket
-
Miss Black footwear
-
Urban Art footwear
-
Nestle Bar One Peanut mini bag
-
Nicci rose gold goodie bag
-
Pandora pink headphones pendant charm and Pandora Love SA charm
-
Palladium legion branded headwear
-
Pringle of Scotland menswear
-
Ray-Ban eyewear
-
Red Bull energy drink
-
SOHO champagne luxury candle
-
Unknown Union Basotho blanket hat
-
Color Club