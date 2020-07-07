SAMAs 26 promises unforgettable 5-night virtual experience

The dates of the 26th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) has been announced. The prestigious annual event will be held in August, over five nights between August 3 and 7. This year's theme is "ForThaKultcha", there will be four 30-minute episodes from Monday, August 3 at 9:30pm, with the forty-five-minute grand finale taking place on Friday, August 7 Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the annual music event has moved from the Sun City Superbowl to the streaming platform My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161. Music lovers are in for an exceptional virtual experience. The event's hosts will preside over the show while a star-studded assembly of guest presenters and panellists will keep the show moving, not to mention a string of artists to provide top-notch entertainment fit for the SAMAs.

The nominees in the Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories that are voted for by the public will be announced on Thursday, July 9, on the SAMA26 social media platforms and My Muze.

From the Sun City Superbowl to your couch! This year, #SAMA26 brings you a virtual experience as we celebrate #ForThaKultcha. Catch South Africa's biggest stars for five prestigious nights on @Mzansimagic from 3-7 August at 21:30 streamed on #MyMuze and repeats on @ChannelOTV. pic.twitter.com/xQFJeCfKk0 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) July 6, 2020

Commenting on the event, RiSA CEO, Nhlanhla Sibisi, said: “We look forward to the SAMA26 virtual experience. Our teams are hard at work to deliver a show that we will all be proud of given the current state the world is in. I invite you all to tune in, plugin, and do it for the culture.”

Echoing Sibisi’s sentiments is Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. She said: “The South African Music Awards have always been a platform where talented Mzansi artists have been recognised for their excellence. As a channel that has a track record of showcasing local talent across several platforms, we are very proud to be partnering up with SAMA26 to give our viewers front row seats to this virtual showpiece.”

* Catch the SAMA26 between August 3 and 7, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9.30 pm and via streaming on My Muze.