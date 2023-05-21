Samro announces biggest royalty distribution to date in Radio and General category totalling R147 million

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has announced that it has achieved its biggest royalty distribution in the Radio and General category to date, which totalled R147 million in the 2023 financial year. Additionally, the organisation said it also distributed R73.8m in royalties in the Television category.

SAMRO has achieved its biggest royalty distribution in the Radio and General category, totalling R147 million. We have also distributed R73.8 million in royalties in the Television category.



Click on the link to read the full @Bizcommunity article https://t.co/n6y2JeSX8i pic.twitter.com/Y0dcoqof9s — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) May 16, 2023



Click on the link to read the full @Bizcommunity article https://t.co/n6y2JeSX8i pic.twitter.com/Y0dcoqof9s — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) May 16, 2023 Samro administers the performing rights of its members and currently represents 137 313 members, including active, prospective, and heirs. “This year’s record distribution in the Radio and General category follows a royalty distribution of R121m in 2022, R123m in 2021, R141m in 2020 and R131m in 2019.”

The distribution identification rate for the radio and general distribution has also been the highest in the organisation’s history in 2023 at 86%, up from last year’s 81.6%, 82.5% in 2021, 85% in 2020 and 84.2% in 2019. Amapiano star Lady Du said that she’d received her payment from the organisation on Twitter: “We got paid I was sooo happy 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣” We got paid I was sooo happy 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) May 16, 2023 “The latest round of royalty distribution to its members is Samro’s way of reaffirming its commitment to supporting local music creators,” Samro shared.

“The goal of achieving higher royalty and distribution rates is underpinned by continuous efforts by Samro to introduce efficiency measures that will ultimately translate into putting more money in the pockets of its members.” “Samro would like to assure its composers, authors and publishers that they can rest assured that Samro is a proactive and innovative organisation that is always looking for new ways to protect their interests and ensure that they are compensated accurately and fully for their work.” Samro also shared that there will soon be a second sequence of royalty distribution in the Television category and that they’re hoping the documentation of musical works will improve as this is essential in minimising the occurrence of undocumented works.