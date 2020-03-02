Samthing Soweto excited about his first jazz performance at CT Jazz Festival

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) welcomes renowned artists from all around the world, but it also celebrates some of South Africa’s finest talent. One of the hottest SA acts right now is Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba, known professionally as Samthing Soweto, who will also be gracing the stage this year at Africa’s Grandest Gathering on March 27 and 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. “This is my first jazz performance. I’m excited and nervous about the crowd, but one thing is sure that music lovers will love what I have in store for them.” Samthing Soweto says his career has been a long start: “It took me a long time to get to where I am. I feel this is the first time that I’m interacting with success. I’m just at the beginning of my career.”

The "Akanamali" hitmaker started his musical career with a capella group The Soil. However, he left the group to pursue his solo career which he says has been a difficult journey.

“It was hard going solo. I hit my head on the wall a few times before I got to where I am now. My path is rocky but smoothing out.’’

Describing his sound, Samthing Soweto says it’s a South African sound: “I make all types of South African sounds and genres. The sound I have not made yet, it’s just a matter.”

The packed line-up at this year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival also includes Manou Gallo from Côte d’Ivoire, South African jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim, as well as Grammy Award winners PJ Morgan from the US and the UK’s Jacob Collier.

“The 2020 CTIJF promises an unforgettable line-up,” said festival director Billy Domingo.

“The CTIJF is passionate about developing local talent and the learners who attend our sustainable training and development programme will have outstanding local examples on stage to inspire them.”

General access tickets for the festival are available at Computicket at R999 for a Weekend Pass and R649 for a Day Pass.