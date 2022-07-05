Samthing Soweto’s ‘Amagents’ hits 1 million YouTube views

Samthing Soweto is celebrating a milestone as his brand new single “Amagents” garners 1 million views on YouTube. The song has proved to be an instant hit with many South Africans, including fellow musicians the likes of rapper Big Xhosa and Hong Based singer Eli Zaelo, real name Tshegofatso Mhlongo.

The song also got a stamp of approval from Cassper Nyovest, who labelled it as an instant classic. Taking to social media on Monday, the Soweto-born star shared the exciting news with his followers, also expressing his gratitude to fans for their continued support, he wrote: “1Million plays on @youtube. Thank you 🙏🏿 Just in case you’ve missed it.” 1Million plays on @youtube , Thank you 🙏🏿 Just in case you’ve missed it. pic.twitter.com/BdsMZ9EbIO — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) July 4, 2022 Following his two-year sabbatical, Samthing Soweto made a return with a new single titled “Agents,” which he described as an ode to being a father to a daughter in South Africa.

“A simple yet complex message from a father to his daughter,” he shared on Instagram. The song addresses his daughter and speaks about the complexities of men, while reminding her that, despite all of this, he is still her loving father. The single artwork even features the artist alongside his daughter.

Reacting to the song on YouTube, Kamogelo Tsotsi wrote: “I cried, purely because he really made sure that all the girls who grew up with no father figure, like myself, get to experience this kinda love and guidance.🥺” Another fan, Alan Ledwaba wrote: “I'm in tears because Sam just admitted that amagent ayafana ...and his kindly advising girls to open their eyes when it comes to gents. “I mean it's rare to find a man singing such songs but our brother did. Thank you so much Sam. Let's hope sisters out there won’t allow men to hurt them to a point whereby they feel insecure and weak .👌✅”

Lindsay Kodzwa added: “Love this song, much love from Zimbabwe, had to read the translation brings tears to my eyes. My father died when I was only 9 years old, I had no one to tell me how the world of dating and men would be like as a young lady had to learn from my own mistakes, but I am glad I turned out well, it's my prayer when I have my own children one day will speak through this song God bless you, sir, for this masterpiece.” Samthing Soweto is set to release his forthcoming album later in the year but, for now, he is preparing for a national tour of “Amagents”. Taking to Twitter recently, the “Akulaleki” hitmaker admitted he was suffering from depression.

He wrote: “I’m sorry for the silences. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am. #depression.” While many South African rallied behind him, podcaster Rea Gopane took a jab at him, the “Amagents” hitmaker, accusing him of “manipulating” people with his depression, in order to promote his music. Gopane wrote: “I’ve been seeing this guy’s behaviour on the socials and it bothers me. There is something that I don’t like.