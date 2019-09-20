Ready for an embrace, Samthing Soweto asks his fans: 'how do you like my debut album so far?' Picture: Twitter

Samthing Soweto debut album "Isiphithiphithi" is already making waves on social media The 13-track album features DJ Maphorisa, Shasha, Mlindo The Vocalist, and MFR Souls.

Already, hours after its release, the album is making waves on social media, topping the trends list.

And it seems Mzansi has already found a December song, "Akulaleki", featuring Shasha.

Taking to his social media platforms, Samthing urged fans to preorder the album.

Fans, including US hip hop star Swizz Beatz, taking to his Instagram page, wrote: "Thank you for dedicating this song to me my brother @samthingsoweto Happy Birthday to al the Virgos 🤲🏾"

Fan also took to Twitter to congratulate Samthing.

Guys!!!! @samthingsoweto 😭😭 💁🏾‍♀️☺️❤️ . this day is making me all kinds of emotional. I’m just really happy for him and when you know the length of the grind and the low moments it’s beautiful to see things come into fruition.Bless you bro! ❤️🙏🏾 #samthingsoweto #isphithiphithi — Msaki (@Msaki_ZA) September 20, 2019

I'm so happy to witness Samkelo finally getting the recognition and love he deserves,



I've been a fan since Ebusuku,



His songwriting, vocal performance and arrangements are unmatched.



Mvelinqanga's timing. always perfect 👌 the delays were not denials#Isphithiphithi — Thiwe Ranthimo (@Thiwe) September 20, 2019

#Isphithiphithi

When Samthing Soweto creates a song with Maphorisa & Kabza pic.twitter.com/h0OR4H4mrn — #DickiesLanii1809 (@Thulanishezi10) September 20, 2019

#isiphithiphithi

Samthing Soweto your music is on another level bro, this album is lit. pic.twitter.com/t6x4xfs20a — Emmanuel Moraba (@Emmanue41770400) September 20, 2019

It's been a long road for the Soweto-born who started his career as one of the founding members of the a cappella group The Soil.

Samthing Soweto left the group, but has been credited for his vocalsce, co-writing, composing, and producing eight of 11 songs on their multi-platinum selling album "The Soil".