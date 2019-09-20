Samthing Soweto debut album "Isiphithiphithi" is already making waves on social media
The 13-track album features DJ Maphorisa, Shasha, Mlindo The Vocalist, and MFR Souls.
Already, hours after its release, the album is making waves on social media, topping the trends list.
And it seems Mzansi has already found a December song, "Akulaleki", featuring Shasha.
Taking to his social media platforms, Samthing urged fans to preorder the album.
Fans, including US hip hop star Swizz Beatz, taking to his Instagram page, wrote: "Thank you for dedicating this song to me my brother @samthingsoweto Happy Birthday to al the Virgos 🤲🏾"
Thank you for dedicating this song to me my brother @samthingsoweto Happy Birthday to al the Virgos 🤲🏾
Fan also took to Twitter to congratulate Samthing.
Guys!!!! @samthingsoweto 😭😭 💁🏾♀️☺️❤️ . this day is making me all kinds of emotional. I’m just really happy for him and when you know the length of the grind and the low moments it’s beautiful to see things come into fruition.Bless you bro! ❤️🙏🏾 #samthingsoweto #isphithiphithi— Msaki (@Msaki_ZA) September 20, 2019
Gods timing !! @samthingsoweto congratulations!!! You deserve it all ! #Isphithiphithi— #kozeKubenini (@Gigi_Lamayne) September 20, 2019
I'm so happy to witness Samkelo finally getting the recognition and love he deserves,
— Thiwe Ranthimo (@Thiwe) September 20, 2019
I've been a fan since Ebusuku,
His songwriting, vocal performance and arrangements are unmatched.
Mvelinqanga's timing. always perfect 👌 the delays were not denials#Isphithiphithi
#Isphithiphithi— #DickiesLanii1809 (@Thulanishezi10) September 20, 2019
When Samthing Soweto creates a song with Maphorisa & Kabza pic.twitter.com/h0OR4H4mrn
#isiphithiphithi— Emmanuel Moraba (@Emmanue41770400) September 20, 2019
Samthing Soweto your music is on another level bro, this album is lit. pic.twitter.com/t6x4xfs20a
After all the #Isphithiphithi thats being going on the couple of weeks,we really needed @samthingsoweto @DjMaphorisa @KabzaDeSmall_ to sooth our hearts and tell us a lot of things like #akulaleki #Lotto #uzungifonele #amaDM #omamabomthandazo pic.twitter.com/98ngteDSlk— Themba (@mbaavahkahndo) September 20, 2019
It's been a long road for the Soweto-born who started his career as one of the founding members of the a cappella group The Soil.
Samthing Soweto left the group, but has been credited for his vocalsce, co-writing, composing, and producing eight of 11 songs on their multi-platinum selling album "The Soil".