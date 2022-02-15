Sarah Joy previews EP at Societi Bistro’s Media Friday

Local singer Sarah Joy gave a preview of her upcoming EP album, which includes the singles “Eternal” and “Warning Signs”. The two songs carry emotion constructed by her enthusiastic creativity and zest for life and are inspired by her own journey.

Apart from great music, the historic Societi Bistro in Cape Town hosted one of its new events, Media Friday, where Sarah gave her unique and joyous performance. Upon arrival, there was a photo session for each guest to have their moment with the amazing view of Table Mountain in the background. As staff made their rounds with colourful platters, guests enjoyed a variety of starters while sipping on refreshing drinks and networking before Sarah took the stage. The mingling of people from all walks of life made Media Friday special.

“It’s been a long road to get here for me. I’m really just trying to remind people what joy is. It is my middle name and I’m trying to live by my name,” said Sarah as she took the stage. “Live music for me is feeling the emotion from the crowd, from an audience, and from an artist.” Sarah shared with the audience that her grandfather had recently died. He was also a singer and had left his microphone to her in his will.

"So this is a very special moment for me and this next song is written for my grandmother. I thought I would do that for her today." The song had the audience in awe and maybe a little teary too.