SA’s Belinda Davids makes it to semi-finals of ’Britain’s Got Talent’

Cape Town - Born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, the dynamic Belinda Davids has reached the semi-finals of one of television's biggest talent shows, "Britain’s Got Talent", and it’s safe to say she’s over the moon. Davids, a professional entertainer, has been touring the world as a Whitney Houston tribute singer in a production called “The Greatest Love of All”. According to Showtime Australia, a group of international companies specialising in the production, promotion and touring of world-class tribute shows, Davids beat almost 15 000 hopefuls to take on the role and it was her eternal love of Houston that prepared her for the show. Feeling on top of the world tonight!!! So grateful for where I am & excited for where I am going! Bring on the #BGT Semi-Finals! 🥳🍾🥂 pic.twitter.com/ZGsFosyXRq — Belinda Davids (@BelindaDavids) August 30, 2020 Holding a glass of bubbly, the singer tweeted on Monday: “Feeling on top of the world tonight! So grateful for where I am and excited for where I am going! Bring on the #BGT Semi-Finals!” In another tweet, "Britain’s Got Talent" said on Tuesday: “Wow! @belindadavids took her moment to shine and blew us away with her outstanding vocals!”

As a tribute artist, 43-year-old Davids has performed at some of the most prestigious theatres in the world, including London's Hammersmith Apollo, the Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town and the Apollo Theater in New York City.

On May 30, Davids closed the 2020 auditions of "Britain’s Got Talent" in style with her rendition of Houston's "One Moment in Time", earning a standing ovation from the judges.

Davids, who lives with her two sons in Cape Town, had recently treated fans to a Facebook Live concert from her home after she had to postpone her Dubai "Greatest Love of All" concert in April due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, writes Port Alfred-based newspaper Talk of the Town.

According to British weekly magazine Radio Times, the judges had 200 acts to adjudicate, with just 40 places in the live-semi-finals, which will be recorded with a virtual audience.

The article further revealed that the 40 semi-finalists will be competing for a £250 000 (about R5.6-million) prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

The "Britain’s Got Talent" semi-finals will begin airing on Saturday, September 5.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher