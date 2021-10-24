SA’s biggest comedians & musicians come together for 'Comedy Central EP'

It’s an entertainment rarity to enjoy musicians and comedians on the same stage. After a months of discontent due to the pandemic, some of the countries biggest comedians and musicians have collaborated to make life sunnier and funnier with a one-of-a-kind hilarious EP.

The “Comedy Central EP” will feature unlikely collaborations between some of Africa’s most well-known musicians and comedians, in an innovative and fresh celebration of some of the continent's rich heritage. The EP also unites African musicians from across genres including amapiano, house, hip hop, R&B, Afrikaans pop and Afro pop. They will be joined by some of the funniest comedians infusing style and comedic flavours into one comic relief mixed pot.

The EP’s first hilarious release, “Let Me Fill Your Holes”, is a collaboration between award-winning R&B crooner Donald and comedians Schalk Bezuidenhout and Peach Van Pletzen, and touches on those all too familiar potholes you wish the government had filled by now “Comedy Central Africa contacted me and told me about the project. We had a Zoom call. The rest is history. These things don't need to be complicated. Here's the brief, here's the budget, let’s go,” said Bezuidenhout. After agreeing to be a part of the EP, he then contacted Van Pletzen and asked him if he wanted to do collaborate with him.

“We wrote the songs together and obviously also starred in the music videos. I also contributed to eating all the Fizzers on set. We didn't have a lot of time. But a lot of times, and also, in this case, it counted in our favour. It's nice to have a deadline. Otherwise, if you have too much time you start over thinking things and start changing things that don’t need to be changed,” he said. “I said yes to this project because of the money. Jokes. I enjoy working with Schalk and I like doing new things and this just seemed like such a cool concept and I instantly knew it would be a good vibe,” said Van Pletzen. Van Pletzen said that he hopes people will get a sense of calm from the EP.