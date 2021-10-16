SA’s DJ Snow drops yaadt remix to Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' in record time

A South African DJ by the name of DJ Snow SA aka Shaun Simons, from Macassar in the Western Cape, has already released an unofficial yaadt remix of English singer/songwriter Adele’s new song, “Easy On Me”, that came out on Friday. Loosely translated, “yaadt” (usually spelt jaard) is a yard or backyard in Afrikaans.

But in South Africa, specifically Cape Town, yaadt is a fusion of old-school soul with high-tempo house beats and is quickly gaining recognition in international clubs. “I saw all the hype on the social media platforms with the new release coming today, so I actually went on to Adele’s YouTube channel to listen and to hear if it would be a nice, catchy song with a nice chorus that all the people could sing along to,” DJ Snow told the African News Agency (ANA) on Friday. “Then I started to fit it to a beat that I made, to hear if it would work. After that I put up a preview on TikTok to see how the people would react and I was quite surprised to get so much feedback on it that I decided that I will finish the track.”