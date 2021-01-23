Sasha-Lee Davids drops new single 'A Little Love' and preps for first virtual concert

Season 5 winner of “Idols SA”, Sasha-Lee Davids, said she was excited about the release of her most anticipated single, “A Little Love”. Commenting on her latest music offering, the Western Cape-born singer said she was ready for the South African audience to finally hear what she has been working on in the studio. “I wrote the song years ago and was inspired by my own life and journey at the time. I was trying to inspire myself to live my life with a little more love in every way I could. “I was in a place where I discovered myself through the process of writing and making music and it led me to write this song.” “A Little Love” was produced by Edward George King and her manager, Alistair Izobell.

“I now have a team of creatives behind me which is any artist and songwriter’s greatest gift when you get to work with an inspired talented pool of people where all the energy and focus is on what we are creating,” said Davids.

With the recent challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has imposed on the world, she said she saw it fit to release this “feel-good song”.

“It has a great message that reminds us of how important life is. If we do one simple thing and share some love, I believe that facing this tumultuous and harrowing pandemic, we can be reminded that love does assist to conquer what we face as human beings.”

The singer is also gearing up for her first virtual concert, “Sasha-Lee Davids Live”, on Saturday, February 27.

Elaborating on the show, Davids said: “I’ve never been the kind of artist to follow new trends immediately because I need to know if it is in line with what my vision board is.

“I have to do online shows now because that is the reality of what we are facing as artists and creatives, but if you have followed my career and the productions that I have done, you will know that the performance is always an incredibly personal experience.”

On what her fans could expect from the show, the musician said she would share an “insightful two hours of who Sasha-Lee Davids is.

“It will be a personal conversation of not only my growth and turning 30, but my understanding of who I am as a woman and creative.”

“Fans can expect to hear me belt out beautiful songs that I have written and some songs you’ve never heard before.

“So I implore you, I invite you to get to know me, not what you’ve heard of me or what was written of me or what my Idols journey is because I am way more than all of that and I’d like you to meet me.”

Davids is the 2009 co-winner of “Idols SA” season 5 alongside Jason Hartman. She also won the 2008 SA reality TV show, “Matrix” season 2. Since August 2018, she has been gracing the small screens as presenter of the magazine show, “Pasella” on SABC2. The singer is on an exciting journey as she reintroduces herself to her audience.

Tickets for the concert are currently available from Quicket for R100.

“A Little Love” is available on all major digital platforms.