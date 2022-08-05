Schoolchildren caught on camera singing defamatory song aimed at Kelly Khumalo

While other schoolchildren across the country were busy learning, one class somewhere in SA was running through a defamatory song about controversial afropop musician and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo. In a video making the rounds online, a group of young schoolchildren, likely around the ages of 7 or 8, can be seen being led in the vulgar war-cry directed at Khumalo.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I hate Kelly Khumalo, she is a b*** from Joburg,” they all sing in unison. It’s unclear if there was a teacher in the room, and if it was the teacher who was recording the interaction, or if it was another student. According The Legal SA, the Department of Education is investigating the matter. The department is investigating how primary school pupils were recorded in class chanting a hate song against SA songstress #KellyKhumalo. Khumalo is a person of interest in the #SenzoMeyiwaTrial.” While some have been cracking jokes at the video, most on Twitter have expressed their disapproval.

“I don’t find this funny at all,” said @mrsnoma. It’s disturbing… Regardless how the country feels about Kelly Khumalo, this type of behaviour should not be tolerated… Children are like sponges, they absorb it all.” “I am not the biggest fan of Kelly Khumalo, but we cannot allow our kids’ kindergarden songs to degenerate into disrespectful grudge songs,” added @menzi__nxumalo. “In any event, pirates teachers recording this are out of order here!!” @mrpanache also weighed in. “Imagine teaching your kids respect at home only for them to go to school and come home singing that Kelly Khumalo song... Whoever the teacher is must be expelled and banned from any teaching platform.”

Story continues below Advertisement