Seriously Daniel challenges the rap game with new single ‘Coogi’

Seriously Daniel says he’s challenging the status quo of hip hop culture with his new single, “Coogi”. Real name Daniel Issel, the singer, record producer and rapper, is an independent South African artist living in Nanjing, China. The versatile performer incorporates different genres, topics and styles in his music. His latest song “Coogi”, taken from his latest album titled “Colouring Outside the Lines”, is about being “stylish, expressive and unique”. The star says the song is inspired by his idol Biggie Smalls and Australian clothing brand, “Coogi”.

Commenting on his new project, Seriously Daniel said: “Everyone wants to be unique right? And yet so many people in our industry just have the same ego.

“Honestly, the song is a flex song. I’m saying I have a weight of responsibility on my shoulders and only I can manage it”.

“I’m challenging the rap and hip hop game. I mean I’m a guy from the suburbs, but I have friends in the hood. I know how the good and bad side of life looks like.

“And honestly, I’m no gangster. That is what most of these rappers wanna portray these days. I’m saying I’ll make it without acting a way that others think is ‘popular’.”

Seriously Daniel revealed the message of the song is “designed for listeners to feel superior” in their own unique way.

“Instead of following what the culture says is ‘acceptable’ and rather breaking away from that to accept how life really is and you can be cool no matter what you wear or who you hang out with," he says.

“Coogi“ is available on all all major streaming platforms.