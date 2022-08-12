Several TikTok viral songs feature in new Sama’s category

TikTok virality has given rise to many of the biggest songs in South Africa over the past few years. With dance challenges becoming the order of the day. For amapiano artists, the entertainment platform has become the most popular avenue for artists to push music. Seeing this trend, the 28th South African Music Awards (Sama28), has introduced a new public-voted category titled “TikTok Viral Song of the Year”.

“From your FYP to #TikTokAtSAMA28: here are the nominees for the first ever TikTok Viral Song of the Year music category at #SAMA28,” TikTok South Africa shared on Twitter. from your FYP to #TikTokAtSAMA28: here are the nominees for the first ever TikTok Viral Song of the Year music category at #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/25CDG3a5hS — TikTok South Africa (@tiktok_sa) August 11, 2022 The award recognises and celebrates local songs and artists who have dominated the platform in South Africa in the past year. Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s Music Operations Lead for SSA, said in a press release that music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA.

“We have seen that songs going viral on the platform generally do well on streaming services as well. This plays an important role in the recognition of songs and artists, and influences other areas such as nominations, chart rankings and sales.” Of the 10 songs nominated, three songs stand out as serious contenders: 9umba, TOSS and Mdoovar’s “uMlando”, “Abo Mvelo” by Daliwonga featuring Mellow & Sleazy and MJ, as well as Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy’s “Nkao Tempela”. “Nkao Tempela” gave rise to the hottest challenge last year after Ch’cco introduced an infectious dance on social media that spread across the globe like wildfire.

