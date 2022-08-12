Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 12, 2022

Several TikTok viral songs feature in new Sama's category

Ch'cco. Picture: Instagram

Published 24m ago

TikTok virality has given rise to many of the biggest songs in South Africa over the past few years. With dance challenges becoming the order of the day. For amapiano artists, the entertainment platform has become the most popular avenue for artists to push music.

Seeing this trend, the 28th South African Music Awards (Sama28), has introduced a new public-voted category titled “TikTok Viral Song of the Year”.

“From your FYP to #TikTokAtSAMA28: here are the nominees for the first ever TikTok Viral Song of the Year music category at #SAMA28,” TikTok South Africa shared on Twitter.

The award recognises and celebrates local songs and artists who have dominated the platform in South Africa in the past year.

Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s Music Operations Lead for SSA, said in a press release that music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA.

“We have seen that songs going viral on the platform generally do well on streaming services as well. This plays an important role in the recognition of songs and artists, and influences other areas such as nominations, chart rankings and sales.”

Of the 10 songs nominated, three songs stand out as serious contenders: 9umba, TOSS and Mdoovar’s “uMlando”, “Abo Mvelo” by Daliwonga featuring Mellow & Sleazy and MJ, as well as Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy’s “Nkao Tempela”.

“Nkao Tempela” gave rise to the hottest challenge last year after Ch’cco introduced an infectious dance on social media that spread across the globe like wildfire.

This year “uMlando” exploded onto the scene when Toss debuted a dance move in which he’d move his hips from side to side on social media and quickly saw it go viral in a matter of days.

Similarly, “Abo Mvelo” blew up on TikTok well before the song’s release after Daliwonga teased an enticing promo video of the song where he did a dance similar to that of “uMlando” that had users begging him to release it.

@upbeat_upkeep DALIWONGA FT. MELLOW & SLEAZY & M.J - ABO MVELO #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #amapiano #daliwonga #mellowandsleazy #abomvelo ♬ Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J) - Daliwonga

With the Samas edging ever closer, the TikTok Viral Song of the Year nominations can be voted for exclusively on TikTok until August 24, and the winner will be announced at the live event taking place on August 28, in Sun City.

