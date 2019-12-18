Sha Sha grabs No.1 spot on Apple Music charts









Sha Sha. Picture: Supplied Currently number 1 on the Apple Music Album charts is Sha Sha’s debut EP titled “Blossom”, making the Zimbabwean-born singer and songwriter the Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for December. Sha Sha, whose real name is Charmaine Mapimbiro, has established herself as the go-to house music vocalist. She is the voice behind some of the biggest amapiano tracks, including Samthing Soweto's latest jam "Akulaleki", Mlindo the Vocalist’s “Nge Thanda Wena,” Scorpion Kings’ “We’Mama” and MFR Souls’ “Love You Tonight.” Previously speaking to IOL, following the release of her EP in November, Sha Sha described her new body of work as a "labour of love". “This EP has been a long time coming and I am really excited it is here. I went through a lot to get to this point and I just want to celebrate that. On this EP you will see my diversity and relate to the different themes,” she said.

Sha Sha started performing at music festivals in Zimbabwe after her friends encouraged her.

“I was not supposed to get into music. I actually wanted to be a nurse. Growing up I would sing in the choir and at school plays but I never actually thought I could sing, others did,” she added.

After pursuing music professionally and having her singles hit the airwaves in Zimbabwe, the rising star decided to move to South Africa and pursue music further.

“I would do a lot of gigs at night and I had a cab driver and one day he asked me why I was always moving around at night and I told him it's because I sing. Turns out he also drove DJ Maphorisa now and then so he introduced me to him. I sang for him and he liked my sound,” she said.

Sha Sha has previously worked with the likes of Don Laka, Rouge and Priddy Ugly.

Paying homage to her hometown and the celebration of her Shona heritage on the rhythmic “Mutare,” Sha Sha revisits her childhood by re-imagining house classics by Lorayne and Moloko.

"'Something About You' and 'Sing It Back' are covers of songs I liked growing up. I added an Amapiano flavour just for the season and I love how they came out,” she added.