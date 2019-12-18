Currently number 1 on the Apple Music Album charts is Sha Sha’s debut EP titled “Blossom”, making the Zimbabwean-born singer and songwriter the Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for December.
Sha Sha, whose real name is Charmaine Mapimbiro, has established herself as the go-to house music vocalist.
She is the voice behind some of the biggest amapiano tracks, including Samthing Soweto's latest jam "Akulaleki", Mlindo the Vocalist’s “Nge Thanda Wena,” Scorpion Kings’ “We’Mama” and MFR Souls’ “Love You Tonight.”
Previously speaking to IOL, following the release of her EP in November, Sha Sha described her new body of work as a "labour of love".
“This EP has been a long time coming and I am really excited it is here. I went through a lot to get to this point and I just want to celebrate that. On this EP you will see my diversity and relate to the different themes,” she said.