Shaun Stylist's latest amapiano track 'Ekhoneni' will be a hit this festive season

Shaun Stylist’s new song "Ekhoneni", featuring Sponge101, Scott Maphuma, Soul Nativez and Big John, invites listeners to the dance floor. The upbeat track, with its infectious blend of amapiano beats, released just in time for the festive season.

Born Shaun Andile Naki, the media personality who was born in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, is a man of many talents including being a DJ, artist, businessman, fashionista, philanthropist and a reality TV star. His latest release comes following the success of his previous single, "Manje Monday", which was released in April and featured Nandipha808, RIVALZ, LeeMckrazy and Tumilemang. The song, which is a celebration of togetherness and festivity, garnered over two million streams.

His latest single further solidifies Stylist’s growing influence in the industry as it fuses a rich, multifaceted sound, smooth vocals, punchy amapiano rhythms and captivating melodies that reflect the genre’s infectious energy. “Ekhoneni" also seeks to capture the pulse of the streets while exploring themes of unity, culture and celebration. Stylist explained in a statement: “This track is a celebration of where we come from and where we’re headed.”

“I’m really proud of how ‘Ekhoneni’ came together, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it.” The media personality has been a busy man recently. Last year, he scored a new music deal with Warner Music Africa and, in 2023, he and his wife Anele welcomed their son, Mason Alondweyinkosi Naki, into the world.