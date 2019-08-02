Shekhinah. Picture: Instagram

Apple Music is celebrating Women’s Month in South Africa by highlighting the music of our country’s most visionary female artists and the women who inspired them.



From Friday, August 2, the streaming the platform will turn the spotlight on boundary-breaking local icons like Sho Madjozi (fresh from her BET Award win for Best International Artist), Lady Zamar, Karen Zoid, Shekhinah, Amanda Black, Msaki and Simmy.



Shekhinah on her choice of songs: “Music is my first language, no matter where in the world I am. I chose these songs to represent all the places I’ve been and favourite moments I have lived, each one holds a special place down memory lane and each artist is a Queen in their own way and space, these are must know hard hits on my playlist”



Amanda Black on her inspiration: “This playlist consists of women who have inspired me as a budding musician and also women who still inspire me now that I’m living my dream telling my stories through melodies. My peers motivate me to push boundaries and challenge myself. The legends remind me of when I was still dreaming and motivate me to keep going.”



All of this female-driven music programming will form part of Apple Music’s Visionary Women campaign. It aims to highlight how female musicians have shaped, shifted and enriched the local and global music landscape over the decades.



Plus, Apple Music will feature two exclusive female playlists Who Run The World and Top Women in Streaming. Over and above this, Apple Music’s leading playlist Mzansi Soul will feature South Africa’s top female artists for the month of August and include the likes of Shekhinah, Zonke, Simmy, Ami Faku, Thabsie, Amanda Black and Msaki – a powerful collection of powerhouse female artists.



As a tribute to the female artists who make an impact on our society and our senses with their incredible music, Apple Music has also released a list of the top 10 South African female artists across its streaming service.



Apple Music’s top Mzansi streaming women

Shekhinah

Lady Zamar

Karen Zoid

Lebo Sekgobela

Simmy

Karlien van Jaarsveld

Zonke Dikana

Amanda Black

Juanita du Plessis

Ntokozo Mbambo



