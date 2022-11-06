Sho Madjozi announces return from lengthy hiatus with new single ‘Toro’

On Thursday evening, South African rapper Sho Madjozi shared that she was making her long-awaited return with a new single titled “Toro” on November 11. She hasn’t dropped a solo single since 2019’s viral hit, “John Cena”.

Her last album, 2020’s “What A Life”, marked her first release under a new landmark international deal with US record label, Epic Records, which is home to the likes of 21 Savage, DJ Khaled and Travis Scott. She was the first South African artist to be signed to the Sony Music-affiliated label. Since then, Madjozi has featured on collaborations alongside the likes of Nandy, Gigi Lamayne, OB-M, Saudi Sol, Black Motion and A-Star.

In making her announcement, Madjozi also shared a pre-save link for the song on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya (@shomadjozi) The multi SAMAs award-winning artist had previously teased that she had new music on the way earlier in the week when she shared that she’d be joining Belgian singer, rapper and producer Stromae on his tour of North America in November and December. “I SCREAMED when I heard that @stromae asked if I was available to open for his North America tour,” she shared. “Those who know me know he is a hero and inspiration of mine.

“Dankie life, Dankie Huku Niambia. And the best part of all this is that obviously I gotta drop new music before I go #ItsShoTime @af.illustrations.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya (@shomadjozi) The North American leg of the tour will include stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, California’s Bell Centre, Washington DC’s The Anthem and Agganis Arena at Boston University in Massachusetts.

