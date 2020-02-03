Sho Madjozi conquers the stage with DJ Diplo at BUDX Miami









Diplo and Sho Madjozi performs onstage Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser on February 02, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Picture: Supplied/Noam Galai. Sho Madjozi and Moonchild Sanelly conquer the stage with DJ Diplo at BUDX Miami, during the Super Bowl LIV weekend. The "Huku" and "My Power" stars were kings of creativity as they brought the spirit of Africa to BUDX, Miami Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, blowing the audience away with electrifying performances, including surprise guest features with Diplo.

Known for her high energy dancing and colourful Xitsonga-inspired outfits such as the Tinguvu skirt, the "Wakanda Forever" rapper had a stand-out performance on the night on a line-up that included global superstars The Black Eyed Peas, Diplo and Halsey.





Later in the evening, the African creative takeover continued to dominate with Moonchild Sanelly performing an impromptu set with Diplo, getting the crowd on their feet to her self-styled future Afro-punk sounds and cheeky, engaging performance.

A snippet of @ShoMadjozi performing in Miami at one of the Superbowl parties #BUDX via global Dj @diplo IG stories pic.twitter.com/xUHlTgozZk — PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 2, 2020





Madjozi owned every minute of her performance, with her international smash “John Cena” a hit with an audience of the world’s 200 most influential creatives, invited by Budweiser “The King of Beers” to the BUD X, Miami Super Bowl LIV Weekend.





Diplo and Sho Madjozi perform onstage Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser on February 02, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Picture: Supplied/Noam Galai