Sho Madjozi and Moonchild Sanelly conquer the stage with DJ Diplo at BUDX Miami, during the Super Bowl LIV weekend.
The "Huku" and "My Power" stars were kings of creativity as they brought the spirit of Africa to BUDX, Miami Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, blowing the audience away with electrifying performances, including surprise guest features with Diplo.
Known for her high energy dancing and colourful Xitsonga-inspired outfits such as the Tinguvu skirt, the "Wakanda Forever" rapper had a stand-out performance on the night on a line-up that included global superstars The Black Eyed Peas, Diplo and Halsey.