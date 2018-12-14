Sho Madjozi. Picture: Supplied

Recently back from her successful show at the SoleDXB festival in Dubai, Sho Madjozi seems poised for local and international success.



The “Huku” hitmaker is launching two projects today, a clothing line with Edgars and a debut album, 'Limpopo Champions League'.





Best known for her Tsonga lyrics and vibrant fashion, Sho Madjozi's new collection represents the epitome of the person she is, bright and exciting.





Looking fly in the new Sho Madjozi collection. Picture: Supplied.

Aptly titled 'Limpopo Champions League', the 13-track album Sho Madjozi says this body of work is a celebration of her youth and being proudly African.





The song ‘KONA’, in which Sho Madjozi sings that Tsonga people belong everywhere, is an exhilarating affirmation of her Tsonga culture, while the lively track ‘Don’t Tell Me What to Do’ is fun and talks about being a carefree African girl.





All bright and colourful. Picture: Supplied.





Acclaimed Nigerian artist YCee is featured on party track ‘Wakanda Forever’. The ‘Captain of the League’ launches debut album releases on Friday, 14th December. For Album streaming check out https://africori.ffm.to/shomadjozi_lcl.



