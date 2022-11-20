Sho Madjozi goes for broke on new single: 'Where are the men who said they made me?'

"Where are the men who said they made me?" opens rapper Sho Madjozi on her unexpectedly fiery comeback single, "Toro" featuring DDG. "How come my pockets fatter?" she adds. "How come I'm so much better ever since they left me? The math just doesn't add up. And since you made Madjozi make a copy, let's see."

Story continues below Advertisement

There have been murmurs over the past few months about Madjozi having a fall out with her team. Watch the video here In March she revealed that she had discovered two people on her team had been “stealing” from her and doing all sorts of “dodgy things” to block opportunities from her.

This single seems to be her way of getting back at them by rubbing her success in their faces. Madjozi signed with US record label, Epic Records, which is home to the likes of Travis Scott, DJ Khaled and 21 Savage, in a landmark deal in 2019. She's since been travelling the world and making music with various international producers and artists. It seems like she'll finally be rolling that music out in the coming months.

Story continues below Advertisement

Elsewhere, Focalistic has released his sophomore album, "Ghetto Gospel". The album, which the amapiano star has been teasing for the past few months, features local superstars Pabi Cooper, Felo Le Tee, Ch'cco, Mellow and Sleazy, Sjava, DBN Gogo, Elaine and Kabza De Small. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) Nigerian newcomer Lojay, whose latest single "Monalisa" has been a huge hit on local radio, teamed up with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small for his new amapiano bop, "Canada". Kwesta also made his return after a two year hiatus, with his Kabza De Small collaboration "Mrholo Wayizolo", which the pair have been teasing for weeks now ahead of their upcoming project.

Story continues below Advertisement